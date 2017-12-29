House passes hurricane, wildfire, and natural disaster aid package

Washington, D.C. – House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway, Texas-11, applauded The Dec. 21, House passage of a supplemental appropriations bill to address the disaster losses suffered by millions of Americans across the country, including farm and ranch families. Following passage, Chairman Conaway made the below remarks:

"The 2017 hurricane season was the most costly and damaging on record. The lasting impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria may have disappeared from daily news coverage, but they continue to weigh on millions of Americans, including our nation's farm and ranch families who were already struggling under hard economic times. While we've made significant strides in developing a strong crop insurance system and standing disaster programs to aid farmers and ranchers when Mother Nature strikes, multiple, back-to-back, devastating disasters require us to address current backlogs in critical emergency recovery programs, improve standing disaster programs, and target assistance to address holes in the safety net, including for our nation's citrus, cotton, livestock, dairy, fruit and vegetable, and other impacted producers. I applaud the House for its support of this package and call on my colleagues in the Senate to act without further delay in helping our struggling neighbors rebuild their lives and communities."