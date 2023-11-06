House passes Interior, EPA approps bill that repeals WOTUS

The House today passed the fiscal year 2024 Interior and Environment appropriations bill that funds the Interior Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and related agencies.

The vote was 213-203.The White House Office of Management and Budget said the Biden-Harris administration opposes the bill in its current form, but looks forward to working with appropriators on the bill as the process moves forward. The Senate has not yet acted on its version of the bill.

Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, praised the bill, particularly for a provision repealing the administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.