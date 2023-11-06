House passes Interior, EPA approps bill that repeals WOTUS
|The House today passed the fiscal year 2024 Interior and Environment appropriations bill that funds the Interior Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and related agencies.
The vote was 213-203.The White House Office of Management and Budget said the Biden-Harris administration opposes the bill in its current form, but looks forward to working with appropriators on the bill as the process moves forward. The Senate has not yet acted on its version of the bill.
Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, praised the bill, particularly for a provision repealing the administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
|“This year’s Interior appropriations bill is a win for western and rural America, and our fiscal future,” said Newhouse.
“Many Western Caucus priorities are featured in this bill, including provisions to expand American energy and mineral production, protect American landowners’ rights by repealing the administration’s onerous WOTUS rule, and blocking overreaching regulations under the Endangered Species Act.
“I’m happy to champion the provision that would prevent funding of the Bureau of Land Management’s egregious ‘Landscape and Conservation Health’ proposed rule in order to protect the multiple-use mandate of our public lands,” Newhouse said.
|“I am pleased to see the House pass my Interior and Environment Appropriations bill,” said Simpson.
“As chairman of this subcommittee, I vowed to create a bill that reduces unnecessary federal spending and prioritizes the critical needs and essential functions within these agencies. This bill does just that by reining in the Environmental Protection Agency, fighting the misguided Obama-era Waters of the United States rule, fully funding the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program, and providing additional funding for essential wildfire activities.”
The House is scheduled to be in session next week from Monday until Thursday.