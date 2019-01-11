House passes Interior-EPA approps bill with GOP support

The same 10 Republicans who voted for the Agriculture appropriations bill on Thursday joined House Democrats today to pass a fiscal year 2019 Interior appropriations bill that also covers the Environmental Protection Agency and other related agencies.

None of the four appropriations bills that the House passed this week is supported by Senate and House Republican leaders or President Donald Trump, but all are part of a Democratic effort to pressure Republicans into ending the government shutdown.

The vote was 240 to 179. Fourteen House members — 10 Republicans and four Democrats — did not vote.

The Republicans who voted for it are Rodney Davis of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state, Will Hurd of Texas, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Elise Stefanik of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan and Greg Walden of Oregon.