House passes minibus with ag approp bill

The House today passed H.R. 3055, the minibus of appropriations bills that includes the fiscal year 2020 agriculture appropriations bill.

The vote was along party lines, with 227 Democrats voting for it and 193 Republicans and one Democrat, Ben McAdams of Utah, voting against it. Six Republicans and five Democrats did not vote.

The Agriculture section of the bill covers the Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Farm Credit Administration. The package consists of five bills that also fund federal departments including Commerce, Justice, Interior, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Energy from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020.

“This bill makes important investments that will strengthen communities and improve millions of lives,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

“It invests billions in America’s infrastructure, strengthens and modernizes public housing, and delivers the promise of broadband to rural communities,” Lowey said.

“The bill would protect the environment and tackle the climate change crisis by expanding climate research and prioritizing climate change resilience in federal programs. And it would strengthen our democracy, with strong funding increases to conduct a thorough and accurate 2020 Census, improve civil rights enforcement, and protect voting rights. I urge the Senate to swiftly take up this legislation.”

“Few people may recognize the far-reaching jurisdiction of the agriculture subcommittee. From food safety and agriculture research to rural development and nutrition assistance, the programs in this division touch the lives of every citizen on a daily basis,” said House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Sanford Bishop, Jr., D-Ga.

“This is why we rejected the administration’s draconian cuts to programs that assist our rural communities and vulnerable populations, and allocated more than $5.1 billion above the budget request, totaling $24.310 billion.”