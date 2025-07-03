House passes One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The House today finally passed the budget reconciliation bill titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The vote was 218-214, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition to the bill. The White House reported that President Trump will sign the bill with a ceremony tomorrow, and he can celebrate as he heads to Iowa today to recognize 250 years of American independence. Heritage Action, a conservative organization, late last night urged the House to vote for it and announced it would include the vote in its legislative scorecard. Heritage Action President Kevin Roberts said, “This isn’t just a legislative win — it’s a moment of reckoning for the D.C. elites, reminding them who they actually work for — the American people.”

But the Urban Institute released a new report on the impact of the bill on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The said that under the Senate version of the bill that the House was considering: