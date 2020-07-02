House passes PPP, infrastructure bills before congressional recess

The House late Wednesday passed a bill by unanimous consent to revive the Paycheck Protection Program, which had expired earlier that day.

The bill had already passed the Senate, and it now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

There is about $130 billion remaining in the PPP account, and the bill allows the Small Business Administration to continue making loans under the program until August 8.

The House also passed the Moving Forward Act, the bill reauthorizing transportation programs. The vote was 233 to 188 with three Republicans joining the Democratic majority voting for the bill, two Democrats joining the Republicans in opposition, and 10 members not voting.

The House will not hold floor votes until July 20, but the House Appropriations Committee and subcommittees will be active over the next two weeks, beginning with consideration of the fiscal year 2021 Agriculture appropriations bill on Monday, July 5 at 6 p.m.

The Senate is in session today, but is expected to leave until July 20.