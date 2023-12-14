House passes whole milk bill, action moves to Senate

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “IDFA praises the strong bipartisan passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by the U.S. House of Representatives and calls for swift action on the companion bill in the U.S. Senate so that schools can once again provide children with a wide variety of milk options that deliver essential nutrients and meet their individual needs — whether that be whole or 2%, low-fat, or lactose-free milk.”

IDFA told its members, “The focus now turns to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry, which has jurisdiction over child nutrition issues. The Senate must consider and pass the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by the end of the 118th Congress, or by Jan. 3, 2025.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a companion bill in the Senate in June.

“Today, two out of three children do not receive their recommended daily dairy intake. Our legislation aims to change that by reinstating whole milk in school cafeterias,”

Marshall said when he introduced the bill. “I truly believe food is medicine, and by increasing kids’ access to milk, we will help prevent health complications down the road and encourage nutrient-rich diets for years to come.”

Marshall’s co-sponsors include Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, and Switch4Good criticized the House Rules Committee for denying consideration of a bipartisan amendment to the bill that would have provided for schools to offer plant-based milks.