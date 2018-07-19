House ready for conference; no word from Senate yet

After the House passed a motion to proceed to conference on the farm bill Wednesday and appointed conferees, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., issued a statement that they are pleased the House is ready to move ahead.

But their statement did not contain any information on the Senate moving forward.

A Roberts spokeswoman said any announcement on the schedule would be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and lobbyists have said they hope McConnell will mention farm bill plans in his leader remarks before the Senate leaves for the week later today.

"We are pleased to see the House move ahead on the farm bill," Roberts and Stabenow said.

"In order to be successful in passing a final bill, the conference committee must put politics aside and focus on the needs of our farmers, families, and rural communities. We are eager to go to conference, so we can move quickly to provide certainty for American farmers and families. Rural America is counting on us to get this right."