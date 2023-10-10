House Republicans add to opposition to EATS Act

Sixteen Republican House members last week wrote to the leaders of the House Agriculture Committee opposing H.R. 4417, the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, a bill that would stop implementation of Proposition 12, the California law that says pork sold in the state has to come from animals that lived under certain conditions.

The Supreme Court has upheld the law, which has led industry to seek relief through legislation.

The House letter was led by Reps. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., David Valadao, R-Calif., Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

“As the components of the farm bill take form, we strongly urge you to resist any attempt to undermine state laws that intersect with agricultural commerce,” the coalition wrote.

The letter followed letters from a coalition of senators to Senate Agriculture Committee leaders, and a broader coalition of House members to House Agriculture Committee leaders opposing the bill and a letter from 16 state attorneys general to congressional leaders opposing it.

The National Governors Association, the National Association of Counties and the League of Cities have also sent letters in opposition.