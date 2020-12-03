House Republicans confirm Thompson as ag ranking member

The full House Republican Conference Wednesday morning ratified committee ranking members in the 117th Congress, including Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Pa., as the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., announced.

“Ranking member Thompson previously served as vice chairman of the Agriculture Committee and most recently as ranking member of three of its subcommittees,” McCarthy wrote.

“Congressman Thompson is ready to lead his colleagues on an issue he knows best. He comes from a family of dairy farmers, and has lived in rural Pennsylvania his whole life, so he understands what needs to be done to take America’s agriculture industry to the next level, and he knows the needs of the hard working Americans who will get us there.

“One of ranking member Thompson’s best leadership skills is his commitment to speaking up, leading him to be the most frequent speaker on the House floor for the past seven years. A strong voice and the ideas to back it up will provide the Ag Committee leadership and produce results for America’s farmers.”

After the Republican Steering Committee recommended Thompson on Wednesday, Thompson said in a statement “As a lifelong resident of a small town in rural central Pennsylvania and the descendant of a long line of dairy farmers, I am incredibly humbled to have been elected by my Republican colleagues to be their leader on the House Agriculture Committee in the 117th Congress”

“The challenges ahead of us are considerable, but we will continue to put farm families first and ensure our country has the most safe and affordable food supply chain on the planet.”