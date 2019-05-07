House Rules considering disaster aid bill

The House Rules Committee is meeting today to consider the disaster aid bill that the House is expected to vote on this week.

The committee has published a list of amendments including those for farm areas on its website.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday that Congress should pass the disaster aid package before the Memorial Day recess.

President Donald Trump has continued to be critical of increased aid to Puerto Rico, which the House insists must be included.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Tuesday that McConnell’s staff had told his staff at a Monday briefing that progress has been made on negotiations over the package.

But Politico also reported late today that both Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said there were still unresolved partisan conflicts.