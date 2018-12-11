House Rules to meet on farm bill conference report today-The Hagstrom ReportDecember 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) -The Hagstrom ReportDecember 11, 2018The House Rules committee has announced that the committee will meet to consider a rule on the farm bill at 3 p.m. today.The meeting will take place in H-313 in the Capitol and should pave the way for quick consideration of the bill this week. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsUPDATED DAILY: Wrangler NFR 2018 Round ResultsUPDATED DAILY: Wrangler NFR 2018 Round ResultsMcCarthy: Farm bill may come up next weekAll new 2020 Chevrolet HD Silverado to debut in February