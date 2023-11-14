House scheduled to vote on CR this afternoon

The House is scheduled to vote on the continuing resolution to fund the government after November 17 at 4:20 p.m. today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has announced.

The House will also vote on some amendments to the fiscal year 2024 Health and Human Services, Labor and Education appropriations bill at that time.

Members should be able to walk off the floor at 5:30 p.m., Scalise said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said today he is “cautiously” optimistic that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will succeed in passing the CR and said the Senate will take it up as soon as possible, CNN reported.

Schumer also said that, despite President Biden’s criticism of the House proposal, he believes that Biden will accept it.