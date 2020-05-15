House scheduled to vote today on remote voting and HEROES Act

The House of Representatives is scheduled today to debate and vote on a resolution authorizing remote voting by proxy and remote committee proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and on H.R. 6800, the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion, 1,800-page coronavirus aid bill written by the Democrats.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., although Republican procedural votes are possible before then, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in an announcement late Thursday.

Hoyer said members are asked to come to the floor only during their voting group’s window and to return to their offices until their group is called for the next vote.

Hoyer also said that the House may recess throughout the day in order to allow for sanitizing of the House Chamber.

Hoyer said earlier that voting may last into the evening.