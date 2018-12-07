House, Senate pass two-week spending bill

The House and the Senate on Thursday passed a continuing resolution to provide funding for government agencies, including the Agriculture Department, through Dec. 21.

The current bill funding seven departments as well as independent agencies was supposed to expire today. The departments that are not funded for the full fiscal year are Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, State, Treasury and Housing and Urban Development as well as independent agencies.

The passage of the legislation means that Congress may be debating a bill to fund those agencies for the rest of the fiscal year only days before Christmas. President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the legislation if it does not include funding for a border wall.