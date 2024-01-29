House, Senate return for uncertain week

The House and the Senate will both be in session this week, but the prospects for key legislation are uncertain.

House and Senate appropriations leaders have reached agreement on allocations for subcommittees that should make it easier for the writing of bills to government agencies for the rest of fiscal year 2024, Politico reported over the weekend. But no numbers for individual subcommittees have been released. The current continuing resolution funding the Agriculture Department and some other agencies expires March 1, and the CR for other agencies expires March 8.

The House will meet at 2 p.m. today for legislative business, with votes on bills on the suspension calendar scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10 a.m. for morning hour and noon for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9 a.m. for legislative business. Last votes are expected no later than 3 p.m.

Under “legislation that may be considered,” the calendar lists H.R. 7024 – Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, as amended, sponsored by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

The bill contains measures that would provide tax breaks to agriculture and a child tax credit measure that anti-hunger advocates have praised. But opposition to the bill has developed, MSNBC reported.