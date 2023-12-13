House to consider school milk bill today

The House will consider the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023 today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced today.

The votes on the milk bill and other legislation will take place about 5 p.m., Scalise said.

The House Rules Committee wrote a structured rule on the bill Monday.

The bill would allow schools to serve whole milk rather than the low-fat milk that is required under current regulations.

The National Milk Producers Federation, which represents dairy farmers, today urged its members to tell House members to vote “yes” on the bill.

In a note to its members, NMPF said, “Good nutrition is a cornerstone of kids’ health and development. Milk is the No. 1 source of protein for kids 2-11, and it’s the top source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and Vitamin D for children ages 2-18. And it always provides 13 essential nutrients, regardless of whether it’s skim, low-fat or whole milk.

“But most kids and adolescents don’t meet the daily dairy intake recommendations made in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. That’s a nutritional problem for our kids, because milk plays a critical role in providing the nutrients kids need to grow and thrive.

“And it’s happening in part because they drink less milk — and throw more of it away — when they don’t have access to the types of milk they like to drink at home. Whole milk is the most popular variety in America, followed by 2% — yet neither are allowed under federal school meal programs. And a growing body of scientific evidence shows that whole milk and reduced-fat milk have numerous health benefits that kids need.

“That’s why Congress needs to pass the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which expands the popular, healthy milk options schools can choose to serve to improve student nutrition.”

The International Dairy Foods Association, which represents the dairy processors, also urged its members to lobby on the bill and said, “IDFA members and dairy advocates have sent more than 400 emails to 121 members of Congress from 29 states.”

A coalition of consumer and nutrition groups oppose the legislation. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Advocates for Better Children’s Diets, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, Balanced, Center for Science in the Public Interest, Chef Ann Foundation, Friends of the Earth, Healthy Food America and Healthy Schools Campaign all wrote the House Education and the Workforce Committee that the bill “would allow school meals to offer full-fat (whole) and reduced-fat flavored and unflavored milk, and arbitrarily exempt full-fat and reduced-fat milk from current saturated fat limits in school meals, both of which are inconsistent with the recommendations of the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.”