House to meet at 10 a.m.

The House will meet today at 10 a.m. with uncertainty still surrounding the election of a new speaker.

The House convened three times on Thursday and immediately adjourned subject to the call of the chair.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said late Thursday that after a recorded vote on a quorum call and nominating speeches, the House will move to a third ballot for the election of the speaker of the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failed to win the 217 votes needed to be elected speaker in the first two votes.

The House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs, announced that Jordan will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. The press conference will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Jordan met with the 22 House members who voted against him on the second vote, but made little progress, The Washington Post said in a series of articles on the day.

On the plane coming back from Israel, President Biden said he had “zero” sympathy for Jordan, The New York Times reported.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the speaker pro tempore, threatened to quit if members try to get him to move legislation without giving him more authority, NBC News reported.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he has received four death threats over his unwillingness to vote for Jordan.