House to return today to consider budget resolution

The House is scheduled to come back into session today to consider the fiscal year 2022 budget resolution that the Senate passed earlier this month.

When the House left at the beginning of August this session was not scheduled, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called members back after the Senate passed the physical infrastructure bill and the budget resolution. Although some moderates and some progressives have raised questions about whether they will vote for the budget resolution, Pelosi is expected to convince her caucus to support it.

If the House passes the budget resolution, it will set the stage for the consideration of a budget reconciliation bill and the Senate-passed infrastructure bill after the House returns Sept. 20 from its August recess.

Pelosi sent her colleagues a letter on Saturday urging them to vote for the budget resolution.

“On Monday, we have an historic opportunity to build a stronger, fairer future for the children,” Pelosi wrote.

“As you know, our Build Back Better Plan will deliver transformative, life-changing benefits for working families across the nation: creating jobs, cutting taxes for families and small businesses, and lowering health care costs.

“This package includes child care, home health care, paid family and medical leave, free universal pre-K, the Biden Child Tax Credit, workforce development, expanding Medicare benefits, addressing the climate crisis and more. All of these initiatives enjoy a broad and bipartisan level of public support throughout the country.”

Pelosi also noted that the House “will craft a bill that is paid for, including by increasing taxes on the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations, some of whom currently pay little to no federal income taxes.”

“The House is exploring ways to advance tax fairness and enforcement in this bill that are widely popular, including 72% support for crackdowns on tax evasion by corporations and the wealthy.”

Some farm leaders have expressed concerns that the tax increase could impact farmers through changes to the stepped-up basis that allows property to be valued at the time of death with capital gains taxes on that property paid only on the difference between the value at the time of death and the sale.

Today the House is scheduled to vote on a single rule for three pieces of legislation:

▪ S. Con. Res. 14 — Setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031.

▪ H.R. 4 — John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

▪ Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 — Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The floor vote will take place at 6:30 p.m. after the House Rules Committee meets at 11 a.m. to consider the rule.

Pelosi noted in an announcement last week that she had met virtually with President Biden and leaders of the committees of jurisdiction and that they agreed with her plan to “proceed with a rule allowing us to advance the budget resolution, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and H.R. 4, so that we may make progress toward the bold vision Democrats share.”

If the rule passes as expected, the House is expected to vote directly on the budget resolution on Tuesday and then not hold votes until Monday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

House committees will meet in the intervening weeks, but Labor Day and the Jewish holidays will also be observed.

The Senate is scheduled to return on Monday, Sept. 13. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he wants to take up the budget reconciliation bill, which would include what the Democrats call human infrastructure and a range of other measures costing $3.5 trillion, on Sept. 15.

Only Democrats are expected to vote for the budget reconciliation bill. If it passes, that would set the stage for the House to take up the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the budget reconciliation bill upon its Sept. 20 return.