House to take up ag approps bill today

The House will take up the fiscal year 2022 agriculture appropriations bill today, July 27, as part of a larger package, following House Rules Committee action on the bill.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced late Monday that the House would take up the package beginning at noon. The first votes are predicted between 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will extend into the evening. The House is not expected to complete the package today.

Hoyer said that the House would begin consideration of H.R. 4502, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022, all introduced by House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

The rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the chair and ranking member of the Committee on Appropriations.

The rule makes in order 229 amendments on all the bills and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. Of the 229 approved amendments, 26 are on the agriculture bill.