House to take up bill decriminalizing marijuana

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced today that the House will take up a bill to decriminalize marijuana the third week in September.

The House will take up the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, a bill sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the week of September 21, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced today in a statement on the House September floor scheduled.

The legislation would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, reassess marijuana convictions, and invest in local communities, supporters say.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., now the Democratic candidate for vice president, introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

Hoyer said committees will work the week of September 8 and that the full House will convene for votes the week of September 14.

Hoyer noted that because the Senate has not passed a single appropriations bill, it appears likely a continuing resolution will be needed.

“At this rate, it is likely that we will have to pass a continuing resolution to keep government open past the end of this fiscal year,” Hoyer said. “While that is not ideal, the House will do its job to avert a shutdown that would only further damage our economy.”