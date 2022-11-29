House to take up bill to avoid rail strike this week at Biden’s urging

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, said, “We applaud President Biden and his administration for recognizing the severe consequences a railroad shutdown would impose on agriculture and the broader economy and calling for an immediate resolution.”

“As mentioned below, an actual rail strike would halt economic activity, but even the threat of a strike will halt economic activity. Agriculture cannot thrive without a predictable and reliable supply chain, of which our rail industry is an integral part.

“Obviously, an actual rail shutdown is the least desirable option, but even a scenario in which negotiation deadlines and potential strike dates continue to be temporarily extended into the future would increase uncertainty and impose hardship.

“Agriculture will struggle to succeed in such an environment. A train transporting soybeans or other agricultural products is a sophisticated transaction involving significant volume, distance, and expense. Those transactions are less likely to occur if our rail system does not provide the certainty that it will connect agricultural shippers with domestic and international customers.”

“We affirm the president’s preference that the contract negotiations be fully conducted and resolved between the two parties.

“As mentioned below, our desire has been for both railroads and rail unions to arrive at an agreement that is beneficial to both sides. However, with the current impasse and the increased potential for a shutdown to occur, the likely consequences to agriculture and the entire economy have resulted in the increased urging of our national leadership to intervene.

“We concur with President Biden’s recommendation that Congress should act in a bipartisan manner to provide resolution to this dispute without further delay.”