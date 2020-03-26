House to take up coronavirus bill at 9 a.m. Friday

The House will begin debating the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act at 9 a.m. Friday.

No time for a vote on the bill has been announced.

The Senate passed the bill 96-0 late Wednesday.

At a briefing this morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the bill could not be passed by unanimous consent because some Republicans would object to it. But Pelosi said she hopes to pass the bill on a voice vote.

Pelosi said that the House committee chairs who have worked with Senate Democrats on making changes to the original Republican proposal would make presentations.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said in a TV interview today that the Senate’s unanimous vote was a strong signal and that the vote in the House might be unanimous.

President Donald Trump, at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing today, praised the bill and urged House members to vote for it. Trump has said he will sign it.

Four Republican senators did not vote. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, had tested positive for the coronavirus and Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney were quarantining after possible exposure.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, felt ill Wednesday and flew back to South Dakota on a private plane.