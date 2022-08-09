House to vote Friday on Inflation Reduction Act

The House is expected to meet Friday to consider the Inflation Reduction Act, also known as the reconciliation bill, that the Senate passed on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a notice on his website.

Hoyer said the House will meet at 9 a.m. for legislative business and that a multiple vote series is expected.

The House Rules Committee has not yet scheduled a meeting on the reconciliation bill or any other legislation to be considered on Friday.

Senate Democrats also appear to have posted a final version of the bill they passed on a party line vote.