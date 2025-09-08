House to vote on Grain Standards Act tonight 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The House is expected to vote tonight on a bipartisan five-year reauthorization of the U.S. Grain Standards Act before it expires Sept. 30.

The bill, cosponsored by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and ranking member Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., authorizes the Agriculture Department to set official grading standards and inspect major commodities like corn, wheat, soybeans, and sorghum. It also directs USDA to modernize the system.

Votes will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the Grain Standards Act will be considered under suspension of the rules since it is expected to pass easily.