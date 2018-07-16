House to vote this week on motion to go to farm bill conference

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced over the weekend that the House will vote this week on a motion to go to conference on H.R. 2, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, and a Democratic motion to instruct conferees.

McCarthy listed the item at the bottom of a group of bills to be voted on Tuesday or later.

The House will come into session today, with votes delayed until 6 p.m. The last votes of the week are expected no later than 3 p.m. Thursday.

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., aims to make the non-binding motion to instruct on the farm bill be the establishment of baseline funding for an animal vaccine disease bank at the Agriculture Department, Politico reported Friday.