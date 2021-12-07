House to vote today on livestock bills
The House will vote today to extend the livestock marketing reporting law and a bill to create a cattle contract library.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced the votes on his weekly suspension calendar, which means the bills cannot be amended and must achieve a two-thirds majority. The votes will take place after 6:30 p.m.
The House Agriculture Committee earlier approved the bills.
