House to vote today on livestock bills

-The Hagstrom Report

The House will vote today to extend the livestock marketing reporting law and a bill to create a cattle contract library.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced the votes on his weekly suspension calendar, which means the bills cannot be amended and must achieve a two-thirds majority. The votes will take place after 6:30 p.m.

The House Agriculture Committee earlier approved the bills.

