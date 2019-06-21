House votes on Ag approps amendments

The House late today voted on amendments to the fiscal year 2020 agriculture appropriations bill that is part of a minibus or package of appropriation bills that is expected to be completed next week.

Only three amendments required roll call votes:

▪ An amendment offered by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., to reduce spending in the Agriculture section of the bill by 14% failed 113-318.

▪ An amendment offered by Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., to increase funding for the rural broadband Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program by $25 million, offset by a $25 million decrease in the Office of the Chief Information Officer account, passed 425-6.

▪ An amendment offered by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., to increase funding by $55 million for USDA’s Rural E-Connectivity (ReConnect) program by decreasing the Departmental Administration account ($12.5 million) the Office of the Chief Information Officer ($12.5 million), and the Office of the General Counsel ($30 million), passed by a vote of 488-22.

“This $55 million increase in ReConnect funding would help our rural communities attract new businesses, maintain economic growth, and give our children an equal opportunity to succeed in a global, hyper-connected economy,” Spanberger said in a news release.

“I’ll continue to lead the charge to strengthen support for rural broadband access in Central Virginia, because we shouldn’t accept the current broadband gap as the status quo.”

Other amendments that were passed by voice vote are listed on the amendments section of the House Republican Cloakroom website.