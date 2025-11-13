House votes to end shutdown; Trump signs bill

The House last night voted to pass a measure that includes a continuing resolution to fund the government, which will end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and three fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills including the bill to fund the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration.

The vote was 220 to 209, with six Democrats joining almost all Republicans in voting for the measure. Two Republicans — Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — voted against the measure, Axios said.

The Senate had already passed the bill and President Trump signed it. An Agriculture Department spokesman told The Hagstrom Report that the White House Office of Management and Budget has told all government employees to go to work on Thursday.

The most immediate impact of the bill is likely to be the funding of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for 42 million Americans and funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, but anti-hunger groups were not thrilled with the passage of the measure.

FMI – The Food Industry Association Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher said, “We are extremely pleased that Congress has reopened the government and that federal funding of SNAP benefits will be fully restored. Reopening the government and passing the agriculture appropriations legislation provides clarity and food for families in need. It also ensures that for the next year, the federal hunger and food security program remains dependable for those who rely on SNAP, school meals or WIC to get through difficult times.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau applauds the House for its vote to end the government shutdown, swiftly following the Senate’s vote. Farmers and ranchers rely on critical USDA services and disaster relief programs during these tough economic times, as do Americans who need access to food assistance programs and other services.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “We are relieved to see Congress reach an agreement to reopen the federal government along with another extension of the farm bill. But this is the bare minimum.

“We’ve already lost too much time. The farm safety net is outdated and can’t keep up with today’s economic realities. Input costs remain high, trade relationships are uncertain, access to affordable healthcare is in danger, and the stress on rural communities continues to grow.”

Jed Bower, an Ohio farmer who is president of the National Corn Growers Association, said, “The actions from Congress come as a relief to the nation’s corn growers who use federal programs for farm loans, grants and technical assistance.

“Corn growers also see today’s development as an inflection point. We are approaching year’s end, and, despite opportunities to do so, Congress has not voted on legislation that would allow consumers across the country to access E15 year-round. Passage of this legislation would bolster the nation’s energy security, save drivers money at the pump and help corn growers considerably by increasing demand. We strongly urge Congress to pass this legislation right away and will continue our meetings with members of Congress to call for action.”

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, said, “Today’s vote to reopen the federal government brings much-needed certainty to our nation’s food system — supporting farmers, food manufacturers, and the millions of families who rely on federal nutrition programs to access nutritious dairy products.”

Dykes noted that the legislation includes $4 million for USDA’s SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects and restored the full milk benefit for moms and young children participating in the WIC program.

Dykes also said, “Today’s vote also critically extends the 2018 farm bill through September 2026. IDFA stands ready to work with Congress on a new, five-year farm bill that improves dairy programs and expands the SNAP dairy incentive to reach more families and include the full suite of nutritious dairy products.”

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Sam Kieffer said, “NAWG welcomes Congress’ decision to reopen the federal government. This action provides critical funding to restart full USDA operations and the essential services that America’s farmers depend on to grow safe and nutritious food. Today’s vote by Congress also continues support for vital wheat research to benefit growers and consumers in the United States.

“While this is a positive step, America’s wheat growers call on Congress to turn toward a long-term, bipartisan farm bill that provides clarity and certainty in turbulent times with low commodity prices and high input costs. In addition, Congress must prioritize fully reauthorizing the U.S. Grain Standards Act to facilitate market stability and confidence in U.S. wheat exports.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, “American cattle producers need the federal government running at full capacity to provide critical services and market data.”

Lane thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., “for passing the funding package to end the shutdown and extend the farm bill. While we’re grateful to the Trump administration for easing the burden of the shutdown on producers, it still caused widespread disruptions, and we are glad it is now resolved.”

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said, “Reopening the federal government comes as a relief to the American people, but there’s no question this shutdown inflicted unnecessary pain on farm families, rural communities, and those who depend on critical USDA services. From delayed farm loans to nutrition assistance uncertainty, the full scope of the disruption will take time to assess. However, it is clear that this damage was entirely avoidable.

“Now that government operations are being restored, we can turn our focus back to delivering real solutions. Extending the current farm bill gives us the time needed to finalize farm bill 2.0, a bipartisan package that builds on the success of the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “Now that both houses of Congress have approved this legislation, we can get the government reopened for the good of the American people. We worked to negotiate this package to both fund the government but also get us back to regular order with passage of three full-year appropriations bills, including our ag appropriations bill for our farmers and ranchers. That’s the right way to appropriate, so we can fund our priorities while finding savings to reduce the debt and deficit.”

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, who voted against the measure, said, “For 43 days, Republicans have held the people’s government hostage instead of working with us to bring down costs for the people. Because of their cruelty, families have been needlessly forced to worry about their next meal or work without pay.

“The pain people are feeling under failed Republican leadership is real, and it can be addressed by a government that makes lives better and easier. But Republicans have given no credence to this, instead offering only higher prices, less health care, longer mortgages, and fewer opportunities.

“Trump and Republicans have made their priorities clear: They’ll raise costs for everyone else so long as it means another tax giveaway for billionaires, $40 billion bailouts for their buddy in Argentina, and millions funneled to their own pockets.

“That agenda doesn’t earn my vote.”