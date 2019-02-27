House votes to overturn emergency declaration

The House today voted to block President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency declaration on the border with Mexico, which would permit him to reprogram money to build it without Congress's approval, The New York Times reported.

"The resolution of disapproval, which passed 245-182, must now be taken up by the Senate, where three Republicans have already declared their support, only one short of the number needed for Congress to ratify a stinging rebuke of Mr. Trump's efforts," the Times said.