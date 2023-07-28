House votes to strike down ESA listing of the lesser prairie chicken

“The federal government thinks it knows best when it comes to conservation, yet despite billions of dollars being spent, less than 2% of all listed species have been removed from ESA protection since 1973. On the other hand, farmers, ranchers, and energy producers have voluntarily conserved tens of millions of acres of potential habitat for the lesser prairie chicken, which has had a rising population since 2014,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

“This resolution pushes back on an unnecessary and burdensome regulation that threatens the livelihoods of people in rural America,” said Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., who championed the measure in the House. “I am proud of my colleagues for rejecting the Biden administration’s rule that designates the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species in places like Kansas. Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers are the original conservationists, and the federal government must get out of their way and let them do what they do best.”

The Associated Press noted that President Biden has threatened to vote on the resolution on the lesser prairie chicken and another on the northern long-eared bat.