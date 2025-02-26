House Ways and Means subcommittee holds trade enforcement hearing

Gregg Doud, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, testifies Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee. Photo from subcommittee livestream

The House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee held a hearing today at which Gregg Doud, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, testified along with witnesses from other industries.

Doud said, “Whether the U.S. government prioritizes the enforcement of the trade agreements it has negotiated and addresses trade barriers targeting U.S. exports will determine whether American farmers and workers will actually benefit from the market access that has and will be promised.”

But Doud emphasized his view that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative needs to negotiate new agreements. “NMPF is pleased that President Trump’s Jan. 20 Executive Order on an America First trade policy includes a directive to USTR to make recommendations on countries with which the United States can pursue bilateral or sectoral agreements. We see this as a key step toward helping bridge the growing tariff gaps facing U.S. exporters. Whether the U.S. pursues broader agreements – such as the one President Trump initiated pursuit of with the UK in 2018 – or more targeted ones such as the U.S.-Japan Phase One agreement, tariff reductions for our dairy exporters are essential to fair global competition, particularly in regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.”