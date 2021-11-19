Houses passes Build Back Better Act

The House early today, Nov. 19 passed the Build Back Better Act, the legislation that contains social and climate policy advocated by President Biden and increases taxes on high income earners to pay for it.

The bill includes research, rural development and climate provisions, along with provisions to make it easier to provide school meals and other nutrition benefits to low-income children at no cost.

The vote was 220 to 213, along party lines. All Republicans voted against the bill, while Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, was the only Democrat to announce he would vote against it.

The vote took place today because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., exercised leadership privilege by speaking for more than eight hours beginning at 8:38 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that enacting this legislation would result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period, not counting any additional revenue that may be generated by additional funding for tax enforcement.

The score was reassuring to moderate House Democrats. But the Senate still must consider the measure and may change some provisions, requiring a second House vote.

The Senate won’t consider the Build Back Better Act until sometime in December.

House Democratic leaders announced they would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on the passage of the act. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.