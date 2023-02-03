Hovet joins TFP staff

Tom Hovet has joined the staff of The Fence Post and Tri-State Livestock News.

Hovet-RFP-013023

The Fence Post and Tri-State Livestock News are excited to welcome new circulation and administrative customer service representative, Tom Hovet.

Hovet grew up on his grandparent’s farm near Watford City, N.D., and also in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and can’t help but love the livestock industry and the unique people who call a farm or ranch “home.”

“Growing up around my old-school rural relatives with Norwegian Lutheran standards formed an intense work ethic in me from the start, and that only grew with each adventure I went on after that,” Hovet said.

After graduating high school, Hovet developed a unique skill set in — welding, landscaping, retail, banking, lumber yard work, and odd jobs on the side to keep things interesting, he said.

He is proud of his welding education from Rapid City’s Western Dakota Tech, in part because his dad took mechanic classes at the same school, 20 years prior.

Providing customer service in two different banks has provided him with experience to deal with customers on the circulation side of the papers, invoicing and more.

He enjoys working within the livestock industry which he respects.

“My favorite thing about TFP/TSLN so far is being able to be in contact with the livestock community on a daily business, and keep up with the current trends in the farm and ranch world. My wife’s favorite thing about it is being able to keep up-to-date on every single rodeo happening from North Dakota to Texas,” Hovet said.

Hovet and his wife met in Craig, Colo., and now live in Belle Fourche, S.D. He spends a lot of time with his dogs and enjoying the beautiful Black Hills scenery.

Hovet and his wife have some farming and ranching background, and a love for the lifestyle. They hope to “create a homestead and pass the family ranching background” to their children.

Along with the ranching lifestyle, the Hovets enjoy the fruits of the rancher’s hard work. Hovet said his aunt’s pot roast and his dad’s smoked ribeye are two of his top choices when it comes to eating beef.

The Fence Post, Tri-State Livestock News and Farmer-Rancher Exchange publisher Sabrina Poppe looks forward to working with Hovet.

“Tom is a witty, sharp individual who brings a diverse set of experiences — from welding fabrication to agribusiness customer service. Tom will be a great fit for our team. I’ve already seen that he’s a hard worker and genuinely enjoys helping people. Our subscribers and advertisers are really the cream of the crop and deserve someone articulate who really cares — they will get that with Tom,” Poppe said.

Said Hovet: “I’m looking forward to the adventures to be had at Tri-State and the Fence Post being surrounded by the same type of people that likely had very similar backgrounds I have, and are blessed and driven enough to continue to keep the farms and ranches we need running.”

Contact Hovet at (605) 580-6216 or thovet@tsln-fre.com for your subscription and invoicing needs.