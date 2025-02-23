How a K-State researcher cracked the code of cattle pain relief

Hans Coetzee, university distinguished professor of veterinary medicine, has received the National Academy of Science's 2025 Prize in Food and Agricultural Science. Photo courtesy K-State

Pain1-RFP-021725

MANHATTAN, Kan. — No words are needed in the language of pain.

“Ow” and “ah” are universally understood, as are a yelp or a cry. A grimace or a rubbed hand over a sore spot or ache convey a similar message.

But like any language, the expression and understanding of pain is a learned form of communication — one that’s especially difficult to pick up across species .

For farm animals, though, Hans Coetzee has cracked the code.

Coetzee, university distinguished professor of animal welfare in Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine , has dedicated much of his career to assessing and relieving pain in livestock species. His work has been instrumental in clearing the way for the first regulatory approval of livestock analgesics, or pain relief medicine, that has eased the pain of millions of animals.

CONTRIBUTION TO AG

For these contributions, the National Academy of Sciences has awarded Coetzee the 2025 Prize in Food and Agriculture Science — an award that recognizes research by a mid-career scientist at a U.S. institution who has made an extraordinary contribution to agriculture or to the understanding of the biology of a species fundamentally important to agriculture or food production.

“Through his innovative work, Coetzee has not only advanced scientific understanding but also delivered creative yet implementable solutions to complex challenges that benefit animals, livestock producers, and society,” the prize citation states . “By bridging the gap between basic science and practical application, he has fostered collaboration with policymakers and industry stakeholders and inspired the next generation of researchers.”

Coetzee will be formally honored at a ceremony in April at the National Academy of Sciences’ annual meeting in Washington, D.C., where he will also receive a medal and a $100,000 award as part of the prize’s endowment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.

“I feel incredibly blessed and honored to have the opportunity to do this work,” Coetzee shared. “I never expected it would lead to this recognition. I am especially thankful for the tremendous support from my family, K-State and the many colleagues, students and livestock producers who have collaborated with us.”

Coetzee has been previously recognized for his efforts to improve animal welfare. He received the 2017 Animal Welfare Award by the American Veterinary Medical Association and the World Veterinary Association’s Global Animal Welfare Award , also in 2017.

He also received Ruminant Well-being Awards at the World Buiatrics Congress in 2018, and in 2022, the K-State Alumni Association awarded Coetzee its Iman Outstanding Faculty Award for Research .