Hoyer: House to finish approps bills by July

The House will pass all 12 fiscal year 2021 appropriations bills by the end of July, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday.

In a telephone briefing, Hoyer said that committees are expected to take up bills this month and that the House is scheduled to come back into session for votes June 30 through July 2 and then take a July 4 break and return again July 20-31 for more votes. In addition to the appropriations bills, Hoyer said he expects the House to pass other legislation, including an infrastructure bill that will include surface transportation and recommendations from the climate change committee that the House leadership has set up.

But Hoyer said it is also possible the House will return before June 30 if the Congressional Black Caucus finalizes legislation to address concerns that have come up in light of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the subsequent demonstrations and looting.