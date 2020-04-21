Hoyer: Senate could act on COVID-19 aid bill Tuesday, House Thursday
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., advised members late Monday that the Senate may take up a bill related to the coronavirus response and the Paycheck Protection Program as early as Tuesday at 4 p.m., and said the House could meet as early as Thursday at 10 a.m. to consider it.
“Members are further advised that at this time we do not expect House Republicans to allow passage of this legislation to occur by a voice vote, therefore a recorded vote on the interim legislation is likely in the House this week,” Hoyer said. “In addition, the House is expected to vote on a rule change related to remote voting by proxy.”
“Members will be given sufficient notice about the exact timing of any votes and when they will need to return to Washington, D.C.,” Hoyer said.
