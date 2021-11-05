Hoyer: Votes on infrastructure, BBB rule at 5:15

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has announced that after an hour of debate on the rule for the consideration of the Build Back Better Act, the House is expected vote between 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on the Senate-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and on the rule providing for consideration of the Build Back Better Act.

“Members are advised that Republican procedural votes are expected throughout today,” Hoyer added.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. wrote: “It is with enormous respect for the greatness and patience of our House Democratic members that I write to describe a path forward for the people.”

“In order to make progress on the president’s vision, it is important that we advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the Build Back Better Act today.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework rule and debate have already happened. Now, we will bring to the floor the BIF and a rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act.

“The agenda that we are advancing is transformative and historic, hence challenging.

“Thank you for your leadership for the people,” Pelosi concluded.

Fox News interpreted the letter to mean that the House will not vote on the actual BBB bill today.