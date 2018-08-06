HP Hood recalls almond milk because it may contain milk

LYNNFIELD, Maine — HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of half-gallon (1.89 liter) cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label. People who have an allergy or severe

sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction. Medical treatment or hospitalization was not required.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI. The units recalled represent less than 0.8 percent of half-gallon containers of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk shipped by Hood in the last 12 months.

The recall only applies to the following product: refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018. To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

and a Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts. Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the

purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit http://www.bluediamond.com to complete a web form. Consumers with questions may contact Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.–7 PM Eastern Time.

This recallis being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.