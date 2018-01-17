HSUS to sue over withdrawal of organic livestock, poultry rule

The Humane Society of the United States said Jan. 19, it is suing the Agriculture Department for its plans to withdraw the Organics Livestock and Poultry Practices rule.

"This is not just about improving the lives of animals and honoring the wishes and expectations of consumers," Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States, said in a blog post.

"It's also about keeping family farmers who adhere to more humane and sustainable husbandry practices on the land, and about strengthening rural communities by giving them an opportunity to offer a value-added product for millions of consumers deeply concerned about animal welfare and wholesome food for their families," Pacelle said.

"There are tens of thousands of organic producers in the market, and by differentiating their product in the marketplace by certifying that the producers don't use hormones or antibiotics and use more humane production methods, they can command a higher price and make a better living. The producers voluntarily decide to go organic, and consumers do, too."