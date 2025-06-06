Huge beef farm in Paraguay with low costs of production hits the market

A number of cattle on La Huella are finished for slaughter. Courtesy photo

Producing beef at half the cost farmers in the U.S., EU and Australia can is just one of the attractive selling points of a huge farm in Paraguay that is on the market.

La Huella Farm, situated in the Gran Chaco region of Paraguay, approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Loma Plata, has been put on the market by its German owners.

The farm extends to 44,000 hectares (nearly 109,000 acres) owned, and has another 45,119 hectares (111,491 acres) under lease and 32,709 hectares (80,825 acres) managed through capitalization agreements.

In terms of stock, La Huella runs around 50,000 head of cattle including 18,000 breeding crossbred beef cows mostly consisting of the Brahman, Zebu and Brangus breeds.

The price tag is a hefty US$91 million, which breaks down to US$66 million for the land and property and around US$25 million for all stock, plant and equipment.

La Huella was purchased by Limited Liability Company (Ltd) back in 2010 as bare land, and with the gradual development of infrastructure and the herd, it was fully functionable by 2015.

The current owners have decided to release the farm to the market now as beef prices continue to soar, plus the fact they are in their 70s.

La Huella Farm is situated in the Gran Chaco region of Paraguay, approximately 150kms northwest of Loma Plata.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

German-born Andreas Lienert has been the CEO of the La Huella Group since 2015, and says the farm is an excellent investment opportunity for those with the skillset to take it further.

Lienert said, “La Huella operates a full-cycle cattle system that includes breeding, rearing and fattening. While the farm originally began as a fattening operation, logistical challenges in sourcing a sufficient number of young cattle led to a strategic shift.

“Over the past years, the focus has moved toward breeding, and today the farm is primarily positioned as a supplier of high-quality calves.

“In addition, we are actively involved in genetic development programs, with the main goal of producing our own breeding bulls. La Huella is also proud to own King George, a Brangus bull recognized as a world champion in his class.”

Each grazing paddock on the farm consists of around 50 hectares (124 acres), and half of all the grazing plots have electric fence control.

Lienert added, “We employ a rotational grazing system, utilizing about 12% of the plots at any given time to allow for pasture recovery, ensuring sustainable forage production. As a result, the herds are sometimes rotated on a daily basis.

“We run hybrid breeds resulting from the crossbreeding of European Angus and Hereford cattle with Zebu breeds, primarily Nelore and Brahman. In recent years, we have placed a strong emphasis on the development of the Brangus breed.

“To ensure high-quality beef production, our herd genetics are approximately 63 percent European, providing superior meat characteristics. The remaining Zebu influence ensures excellent adaptability to the demanding climatic conditions of the Paraguayan Chaco,” he said.

The farm-owned land at Estancia La Huella, runs around 28,000 head of cattle across all categories. In recent years, a breeding herd of 16,000 to 18,000 beef cows has been established.

“During the past year, approximately 13,000 calves were born, 11,500 during the spring and 1,500 in the fall,” said Lienert. “We retain a portion of the heifer calves to replace non-productive cows, while the remaining heifers are either sold directly or through auctions. Some of the male calves are fattened on the farm, but the majority are sold annually as weaners.

“Breeding is also the primary focus on our leased properties and in our capitalization partnerships. The breeding herd consists of mature cows and first-service heifers. Male calves are primarily sold as weanlings to finishing operations, while a portion of female calves are selected for our 20% herd replacement policy.

“Initially raised on pasture, these heifers undergo a 120-day confinement period, after which they either join the breeding herd if pregnant, or transition to the finishing system.

“Replacement heifers are selected based on reproductive performance and adaptability. They are raised from weaning, starting on pasture until reaching approximately 280 kilograms, followed by confinement where they gain around 700 grammes per day, exiting at 360 kilograms.

“We also produce breeding bulls to enhance the genetic quality of our commercial herd. We carry out around 2,500 embryo transfers each year. High-quality sires are retained, while surplus bulls and females are marketed through breeding auctions,” he said.

A number of males and females are finished for slaughter with the males reared on pasture from 250 to 380 kilograms, then finished in confinement pens over approximately 100 days, reaching slaughter weight at 500 kilograms.

Heifers not selected as replacements are pasture reared from 220 to 350 kilograms, followed by feedlot finishing to 450kilograms.

All calves are born and raised on open pasture, with conception achieved either through fixed-time artificial insemination (FTAI) or natural service using selected bulls.

The breeding season at La Huella begins each year in October and typically ends by the end of January. As a result, calving starts around July. All animals are kept on pasture year-round and there are no barns or shelters.

FEEDLOT

La Huella also operates its own feedlot with a capacity of between 2,800 and 3,600 animals. Feed, mainly corn and sorghum, is either purchased externally or produced on the farm.

In addition, the farm produces around 12,000 hay bales annually on 780 hectares (1,927 acres). These serve as a strategic feed reserve for the July to October dry season, for supporting calves during weaning, and for various planned supplementation programs throughout the year.

At La Huella, cattle are primarily grazed year-round on Gatton Panic, a high-quality forage grass cultivated on-site. This consistent, in-house forage production supports sustainable and efficient feeding practices across all livestock categories.

La Huella also operates its own feedlot with a capacity of between 2,800 and 3,600 animals.

Lienert said, “The native pastures of the Paraguayan Chaco lack the nutrient density required to support optimal livestock performance. To address this, Gatton Panic which is a widely used forage species in tropical regions, was introduced at La Huella. It needs no fertilizer, has a fast growth rate and high drought tolerance.

“It contains a moderate protein content of approximately 10 percent and yields an average of 10,000 kilograms of dry matter per hectare per year.”

One of the more tougher challenges of farming within the Paraguayan Chaco is managing variable rainfall. Both drought and excessive rainfall can negatively impact operations.

WATER AND POWER

As the farm is not connected to the public water or electricity grid, it relies on solar energy and rainwater harvesting from extensive catchment areas to supply water and power for animals, facilities, and staff.

Lienert said: “La Huella faces climatic challenges posed by the La Nina and El Nino phenomena, which significantly impact rainfall patterns.

“To mitigate these effects, we have implemented the Poseidon Control de Agua en el Ganado system, enabling real-time monitoring and management of water resources.

“On average, we receive between 650 and 850 millimeters (26 to 33 inches) of rainfall per year. Our water supply strategy includes the creation of multiple artificial reservoirs and storage tanks, designed to capture and retain rainfall during the summer rainy season from November to April, which accounts for approximately 80 percent of the farm’s annual water needs.”

An extensive water distribution network services 250 water troughs across the property, providing each animal with approximately 50 liters (13 gallons) of water per day.

In emergency situations, the farm uses saline groundwater, unsuitable for human consumption, which is carefully diluted with stored rainwater to maintain livestock hydration.

Approximately 80 staff members work at La Huella Farm, with a number of them living on-site together with their families.