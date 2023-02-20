Huge tack sale at Hearts & Horses Arena on March 11

Purchase gently used riding equipment and clothing, all in support of Hearts & Horses

Therapeutic Riding Center

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Hearts & Horses Arena Tack Sale is returning Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 163 N County Road 29 in Loveland, Colo., and this is going to be a big one.

Everything and anything you need to outfit you, your horse, and your barn, all for amazing prices and in support of the local non-profit, Hearts & Horses. We have collected enough equipment, clothing, and tack-related items to fill the new 20,000 square feet Lucky Hearts Arena which will be crammed full of all kinds of equine related goodies for sale.

● English, Western and Aussie saddles and tack.

● English and Western show clothes, boots and rider gear.

● Horse gear including winter and summer blankets and sheets, fly masks, polo wraps,

trail boots and horse boots.

● Grooming tools and storage.

● Ranch items such as tack hangers, feeding buckets, hay nets and salt block holders.

Come in your boots and leave with a new pair, or two. We look forward to seeing you at this rare event that only happens every few years. All items will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Need to clear out some items from your tack room? We’re always happy to accept clean, gently used items for the tack shoppe and sale. Donated items need to be clean and in good condition, ready for us to sell. Please have all items delivered to the ranch by Feb. 28 to be included

in the tack sale.

The Hearts & Horses Tack Shoppe, located in the old stone building on our ranch, is a place for Hearts & Horses community members and visitors to donate and purchase gently used riding equipment and clothing, all year long in support of a great cause.

The Tack Shoppe is currently open two days a week for shopping and donation drop-off; Fridays

from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Follow the Tack Shoppe Facebook page

@HHTackShoppe for any updates to hours. If you are unavailable during current open hours, you can make an appointment by emailing donna@heartsandhorses.org or calling (970) 663-4200.

Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center’s mission is to enhance physical, cognitive and emotional well-being through equine partnerships. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and BBB

accredited charity, we rely on community support to provide our life-changing programs for children and adults with special needs, youth-at-risk, seniors with memory loss and veterans.

To learn more about Hearts & Horses, please visit our website http://www.HeartsandHorses.org .