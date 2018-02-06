Humane Society names Block acting head after Pacelle resigns

The board of the Humane Society of the United States has named Kitty Block as acting president and CEO following the resignation of Wayne Pacelle, who is being investigated for sexual harassment.

Block is president of Humane Society International, HSUS's global affiliate.

Block has served at HSUS since 1992, first as a legal investigator to the investigations department, then overseeing policy work related to international trade and treaties.

In 2007, she was promoted to vice president of Humane Society International, later to senior vice president, and in 2017 became president of HSI, overseeing all HSI international campaigns and programs.

Block received a law degree from George Washington University in 1990 and a bachelor's degree in communications and philosophy from the University of New Hampshire in 1986.

Pacelle resigned Feb. 5, only hours after the board announced he would remain despite the accusations against him.

"The last few days have been very hard for our entire family of staff and supporters," said HSUS Chairman Rick Bernthal.

"We are profoundly grateful for Wayne's unparalleled level of accomplishments and service to the cause of animal protection and welfare. We are most grateful to Kitty for stepping forward to lead the organization as we continue to advance our mission, which has never been more important."

In a video posted on the HSUS website, Block promised HSUS would have a safe workplace and urged supporters and donors to maintain their faith in the organization.

Additionally, HSUS announced the resignation of board member Erika Brunson, who defended Pacelle in remarks to the press.