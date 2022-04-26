Hundreds of alpacas convene in Denver to compete at the Great Western Alpaca Show

Hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts as well as fiber artists from throughout the U.S. will participate in the show, which is free and open to the public. Parking at the National Western Complex is $10.00 per car.

Since the United States first commercially imported alpacas in 1984, alpaca breeders have worked hard to produce offspring with the finest, softest, most lustrous fleece. This show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas. Youth will take the stage for performance and costume competitions on Saturday morning, April 30. Don’t miss the alpaca selfie booth, which will be available free of charge throughout the weekend. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

The show will take place at the National Western Stock Show Complex Friday, April 29, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, May 1, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies is an organization of volunteers capable of leading and influencing the future of the alpaca industry by supporting its members through education, marketing, events, and public awareness. ABR is dedicated to promoting ethical conduct in the alpaca industry, to enhancing the public’s perception of the industry, to the health and welfare of the alpacas, to the long-term well-being of the market, and to being an active voice for its members throughout the industry, all for the purpose of helping our members succeed.

For more information visit http://www.alpacabreeders.org/ .

For more information about the Great Western Alpaca Show visit http://www.greatwesternalpacashow.com/ .