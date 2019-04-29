Hundreds of alpacas return to Denver for the Great Western Alpaca Show

DENVER – Every year, hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts, as well as fiber art enthusiasts, gather for the Great Western Alpaca Show. The 2019 show will be held May 3, 4 and 5 at the National Western Stock Show Complex.

What better way to learn more about the alpaca industry than to talk to hundreds of breeders and meet their alpacas face-to-face, all under one roof? Don’t miss this free event packed with fun for the entire family.

Hours are:

Friday, May 3 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The show, hosted by the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies, will feature alpacas in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Throughout the weekend, artisans will showcase alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Performance Show

The alpaca performance show has 5 parts:

1) Showmanship, which places emphasis on the handler’s show abilities;

2) Obstacle, which demonstrates the alpaca’s ability and willingness to accept training and to work with its handler through a variety of obstacles;

3) Public Relations, which demonstrates the alpaca’s and handler’s ability and willingness to perform day to day obstacles that may be encountered when doing public relations events with their alpacas;

4) Alpaca high jump; and

5) Alpaca limbo.

This year’s performance show will take place on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

Youth Halter Show

On Sunday, May 5 at 9 a.m. young participants will take the ring with their alpacas in the first recognized Alpaca Owners Association youth halter show. See first-hand the involvement of every family member in this industry.

For more information visit http://www.alpacabreeders.org/.

For more information about the Great Western Alpaca Show visit http://www.greatwesternalpacashow.com/.