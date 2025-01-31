Hunt Angus Ranch Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 01/27/2025
- Location: Sale at the ranch, Milburn, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages: 87 Long Age and Yearling Angus bulls avg. $6,997
- Comments:
Hunt Angus held their annual bull sale at the ranch near Milburn, Neb., on a beautiful, sunny day in the sandhills of Nebraska. This was a very nice, uniform set of long age and yearling Angus bulls offered by Hunt Angus. There was another near full house crowd giving the Hunt and Rotherham families a very successful sale.
Top bulls:
Lot 78, HUNT Outpace K12, Feb. 12, 2024 son of Ferguson Outpace to Lee Rosetreader, Neb., for $17,000.
Lot 41, HUNT Craftsman 351, July 19, 2023 son of Connealy Craftsman to McKway Scott, Neb., for $16,000.
Lot 64, HUNT Justified J98, July 10, 2023 son of Kraye Justified DK 106 to Aaron Winkeleauer, Neb., for $16,000.
Lot 1, HUNT Magnify 821, July 20, 2023 son of SAV Magnify 1107 to Wade & Waylon Christen, N.D., for $14,500.
Lot 12, HUNT Deep River 9120, July 30, 2024 son of Ellingson Deep River to Kyle Cantrell, N.D., for $14,500.
