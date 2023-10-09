Hunting Workshop for landowners, Oct. 13 in Scottsbluff, Ne.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, 97 percent of the land in Nebraska is privately owned. Obtaining access to private lands is one of the biggest challenges facing today’s hunters. Some landowners are hesitant, given the potential liability of allowing hunters on their property.

To address these challenges, Nebraska Extension, in partnership with USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, Quail Forever, and Pheasants Forever, will host a Hunting Workshop for landowners on Friday, Oct. 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, 1809 3rd Avenue.

The workshop will cover:

Nebraska recreation and agrotourism laws

Ways to mitigate liability

Wildlife conservation programs

Interactions between hunting access and conservation programs

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. To register, call the Panhandle Research & Extension Center at (308) 632-1230.