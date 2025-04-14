Hurd, Bacon, Gottheimer, Meeks introduce bill to restore Congress’ constitutional role in trade

Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., along with Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., introduced bipartisan legislation to return Congress’ constitutionally authorized role in setting and approving U.S. trade policy. H.R.2665, The Trade Review Act of 2025, requires that unilateral tariffs proposed by the executive branch receive congressional authority.

This legislation is the companion bill to Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell’s, D-Wash., legislation, The Trade Review Act of 2025, which mirrors Grassley’s 2019 Section 232 tariff reform efforts as Senate Finance Committee Chairman during the first Trump administration.

“As a constitutional conservative, I am proud to co-lead the Trade Review Act of 2025, reasserting our congressional responsibility in imposing tariffs,” said Rep. Hurd. “Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution is clear: ‘The Congress shall have Power to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.’ This isn’t a political issue for me. I believe Congress must reclaim its constitutionally mandated authority, and I would support this measure regardless of who is in the White House.”

“The Constitution clearly gives the authority for taxes and tariffs to Congress, but for too long, we have handed that authority to the executive branch,” said Rep. Bacon. “This is less about the actual tariffs laid by the Trump Administration, some of which I support because they are reciprocal, but more a commitment to uphold the Constitution. Congress has the power of the purse. Our founders created checks and balances for a reason.”

“When people are already struggling with higher costs, we must do everything possible to make their lives more affordable. President Trump’s tariffs are doing just the opposite — raising the cost of nearly everything from coffee to cars and clothing while slashing people’s retirement savings and sending markets plummeting,” said Rep. Gottheimer. “That’s why I’m introducing the bipartisan Trade Review Act with Rep. Bacon to restore Congress’ constitutional authority to oversee foreign trade.”

“For too long, presidents have wielded tariffs as political weapons rather than strategic tools,” said Rep. Meeks. “The Trade Review Act restores constitutional checks and balances by ensuring Congress has a voice before American families are hit with higher costs. If a president wants to raise taxes on the American people through tariffs, they should be required to explain why — and get congressional approval to do it.”

INCLUDED IN THE BILL

The bill establishes a process for congressional review of new or increased tariffs (duties) imposed by the president. Specifically, it would:

Require the President to notify congress within 48 hours of imposing or increasing a duty on imported goods, including an explanation and an assessment of its impact on U.S. businesses and consumers.

Limit the duration of such duties to 60 days, unless congress enacts a joint resolution of approval to extend them.

Allow congress to end the duty early by passing a joint resolution of disapproval.

Exclude antidumping and countervailing duties, which are governed by other statutes.

Provide expedited procedures in congress for considering resolutions of approval or disapproval.

Overall, the bill increases congressional oversight over the executive branch’s ability to unilaterally impose tariffs.