Hurricane Helene devastates ag

Hurricane Helene has been devastating agriculture in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, eastern Tennessee and elsewhere in the South, prompting former President Trump to visit Georgia and Vice President Harris to cancel campaign stops to return to Washington for a briefing by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., called on Congress to pass emergency assistance.

“This was a horrible blow to farmers, ranchers, and rural communities across the Southeast just as the harvest season was getting underway for many crops,” Stabenow said in a news release.

“As chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, I’m focused on ensuring that these farmers and ranchers get the emergency assistance they need to get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Noting that “rural communities across America, including in Michigan have experienced the ravaging impacts of severe weather in recent years made worse by the serious impacts of the growing climate crisis,” Stabenow encouraged farmers and ranchers to report their losses to their local Agriculture Department offices.

Congress is likely to pass a disaster package, with early estimated damage reports at more than $15 billion across the region, The Progressive Farmer/DTN said.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has posted a statement about the “devastating damage” and links to USDA disaster resources on X.

Cotton, pecans, poultry, timber and produce have all been affected. according to media reports.

State universities and state agriculture departments are all trying to help both farmers and hungry people.

The White House released two fact sheets and a series of statements as well as disaster declarations.

Chief Agriculture Negotiator Doug McKalip acknowledged the situation in an interview with Southeast Ag Net.

President Biden received an operational briefing on the hurricane response and recovery efforts from North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who is in North Carolina, and Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Biden told reporters late Monday that he will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage.

“I’m going to North Carolina on Wednesday. It’s planned now. We’re going to be landing in Raleigh for a meeting with the Emergency Operations Center, and I’ll then do an aerial tour,” he said. He also said he’d be traveling to Georgia and Florida “as soon as possible” to survey damage.

Biden also said he wanted to express “condolences to all families, to all the families whose loved ones has died or are missing” and stressed that his administration was “going to be there finish the job” of recovery.

“It’s going to take a hell of a long time,” he said, adding that with federal support, “the state has reopened 220 roads to help responders reach people.”