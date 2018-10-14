Hurricane Michael brings death and devastation

I have been watching and reading about the damage caused by Hurricane Michael, as I'm sure many of you have been. The fact that at least 11 people have died as a result of that hurricane is devastating. And they are expecting the death toll to climb as search and rescue teams get out in the area.

They are also reporting that hundreds of thousands of people are without power, 1,200 roads are closed and they suspect that five tornadoes touched down. A tornado in the middle of a hurricane seems surreal to me.

I saw photos of stretches of asphalt roadways that were crumpled, trees uprooted and towns that were totally wiped out.

I have only experienced a hurricane once in my life. It was Hurricane Isabel in September of 2003. I was in Atlantic City, N.J., covering the Miss America pageant.

There was a lot of wind and rain in Atlantic City but no damage that I could see. However, farther up the coast in Virginia winds were clocked at 105 mph and deaths and damage were reported. Isabel also left 6 million people without electricity some were without power for weeks.

When I was on my way to Atlantic City, I was well aware of the hurricane that was bearing down on the East Coast and thought of it as a grand adventure. After all, I was a tough farm girl from North Dakota. I was lucky that I was in New Jersey and not in Virginia.

Recommended Stories For You

I'm sure the people down south will be cleaning up after Hurricane Michael for a long time. But I'm sure they will get a lot of help from those of us not impacted by the hurricane.

That's what we do in America and what makes us great. Whenever there is a disaster, people come out in droves to help and donations pour in from everywhere. I'm sure there are groups of people all over the U.S. that are already preparing to make their way to the hurricane impacted areas to help with the cleanup.

I have to say that it's times like these when news reporters and photographers make all the difference. News coverage of natural disasters is what tugs at people's heartstrings and prompts people to want to help. Makes me proud to be a journalist. ❖